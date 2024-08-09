Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Cintas (LSE:0HYJ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Cintas (LSE:0HYJ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.20% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cintas is 783.37 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 590.10 GBX to a high of 909.81 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from its latest reported closing price of 744.64 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cintas is 10,133MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HYJ is 0.34%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 69,382K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,707K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,171K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,013K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 1,900K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 3.18% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,872K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYJ by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.