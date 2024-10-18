Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of CF Industries Holdings (LSE:0HQU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of CF Industries Holdings (LSE:0HQU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for CF Industries Holdings is 85.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 69.46 GBX to a high of 104.65 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of 84.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CF Industries Holdings is 7,463MM, an increase of 26.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.62.

There are 1,529 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Industries Holdings. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQU is 0.25%, an increase of 9.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 199,419K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,309K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,491K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 14.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,783K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,925K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,782K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,099K shares , representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 92.68% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,545K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,495K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 38.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,691K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,815K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 17.84% over the last quarter.

