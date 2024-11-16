Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of CDW (CDW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of CDW (NasdaqGS:CDW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.65% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CDW is $253.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $231.29 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.65% from its latest reported closing price of $177.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CDW is 27,941MM, an increase of 34.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,750 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDW is 0.31%, an increase of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 143,180K shares. The put/call ratio of CDW is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 10,762K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company.

Select Equity Group holds 4,792K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,854K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 8.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,247K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,213K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,481K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 50.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,449K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 15.35% over the last quarter.

CDW Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

