Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Broadcom (BMV:AVGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Broadcom (BMV:AVGO) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 2,563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVGO is 0.71%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 391,390K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 163,683K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188,651K shares , representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 34.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 155,100K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196,969K shares , representing a decrease of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 39.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148,087K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146,329K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 23.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130,245K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,429K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 106,384K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,207K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 23.77% over the last quarter.

