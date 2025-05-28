Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Broadcom (AVGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Broadcom (NasdaqGS:AVGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.81% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Broadcom is $239.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.32 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.81% from its latest reported closing price of $235.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Broadcom is 39,040MM, a decrease of 28.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 46.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVGO is 1.29%, an increase of 93.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 4,315,208K shares. The put/call ratio of AVGO is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 163,683K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188,651K shares , representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 34.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 155,100K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196,969K shares , representing a decrease of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 39.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 146,329K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,554K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 31.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126,429K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,868K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 106,384K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,207K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 23.77% over the last quarter.

Broadcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Broadcom Inc solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

