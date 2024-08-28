Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Blackstone (BX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.75% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is $138.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $172.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.75% from its latest reported closing price of $141.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is 16,677MM, an increase of 67.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.45%, an increase of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.30% to 581,448K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 37,155K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,286K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 4.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,586K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,633K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 8.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,342K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,129K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,265K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,309K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,817K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 84.12% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

