Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Arista Networks (BMV:ANET) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Arista Networks (BMV:ANET) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.24%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 56,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,581K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,965K shares , representing an increase of 74.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 12.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,962K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,746K shares , representing an increase of 75.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,438K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,664K shares , representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 42.60% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 26,111K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,289K shares , representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 30.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,448K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,165K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 25.15% over the last quarter.

