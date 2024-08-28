Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (APO.PRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:APO.PRA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 16.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO.PRA is 0.61%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 36,562K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 5,344K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,494K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 86.14% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,725K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,343K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 84.08% over the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,817K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,464K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 35.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.