Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Apollo Global Management (APO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.26% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $127.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from its latest reported closing price of $113.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management is 5,529MM, a decrease of 78.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO is 0.60%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.48% to 394,898K shares. The put/call ratio of APO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 31,484K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,696K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 2.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,585K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,471K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 12,285K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,926K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,935K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,890K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,802K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

