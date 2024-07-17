Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Warner Music Group (WBAG:WMG)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Redburn Atlantic downgraded their outlook for Warner Music Group (WBAG:WMG) from Neutral to Sell.

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.30%, an increase of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 147,589K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 13,201K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares , representing an increase of 29.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 21.61% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,647K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares , representing an increase of 51.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 73.13% over the last quarter.

Ako Capital Llp holds 6,527K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,730K shares , representing an increase of 42.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 60.73% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,628K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,199K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 49.84% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 5,477K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

