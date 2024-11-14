Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Starbucks (SNSE:SBUXCL)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Redburn Atlantic downgraded their outlook for Starbucks (SNSE:SBUXCL) from Neutral to Sell.

There are 3,403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUXCL is 0.35%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.29% to 1,053,683K shares.

BlackRock holds 77,356K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 45,750K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares , representing an increase of 90.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUXCL by 1,132.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,737K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,583K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUXCL by 16.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,071K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,529K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUXCL by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,278K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,945K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUXCL by 38.69% over the last quarter.

