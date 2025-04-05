Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Qiagen N.V. (WBAG:QGE3)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Redburn Atlantic downgraded their outlook for Qiagen N.V. (WBAG:QGE3) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen N.V.. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QGE3 is 0.27%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 69,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 8,744K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,112K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGE3 by 18.38% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,562K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing an increase of 59.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGE3 by 149.71% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 4,807K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares , representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGE3 by 8.10% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 4,156K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares , representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGE3 by 20.46% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,373K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,392K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGE3 by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.