REDBURN ATLANTIC Downgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (XTRA:HMSB)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, REDBURN ATLANTIC downgraded their outlook for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (XTRA:HMSB) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.22% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is 13,98 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10,26 € to a high of 24,72 €. The average price target represents an increase of 24.22% from its latest reported closing price of 11,25 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is 257,221MM, an increase of 8.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMSB is 0.09%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 47,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,424K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,279K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMSB by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,206K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMSB by 12.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,569K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,606K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMSB by 13.35% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,876K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMSB by 11.74% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,782K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMSB by 7.32% over the last quarter.

