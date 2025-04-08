REDBURN ATLANTIC Downgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OM:HM B)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, REDBURN ATLANTIC downgraded their outlook for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OM:HM B) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.03% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is 151,35 kr/share. The forecasts range from a low of 111,10 kr to a high of 267,75 kr. The average price target represents an increase of 21.03% from its latest reported closing price of 125,05 kr / share.

The projected annual revenue for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is 257,221MM, an increase of 8.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.32.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Maintains 5.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.53%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HM B is 0.09%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 47,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,424K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,279K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HM B by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,206K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HM B by 12.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,569K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,606K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HM B by 13.35% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,876K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HM B by 11.74% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,782K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HM B by 7.32% over the last quarter.

