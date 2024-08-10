REDBURN ATLANTIC Downgrades Fraport (WBAG:FRA)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, REDBURN ATLANTIC downgraded their outlook for Fraport (WBAG:FRA) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fraport. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRA is 0.25%, an increase of 19.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.69% to 4,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 587K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRA by 12.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 492K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRA by 16.87% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 408K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRA by 7.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 295K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRA by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 250K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRA by 14.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.