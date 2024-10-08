Redburn Atlantic Downgrades CME Group (LSE:0HR2)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Redburn Atlantic downgraded their outlook for CME Group (LSE:0HR2) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.70% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for CME Group is 221.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 178.07 GBX to a high of 261.47 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.70% from its latest reported closing price of 222.79 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CME Group is 5,543MM, a decrease of 4.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,334 funds or institutions reporting positions in CME Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HR2 is 0.43%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 373,878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,359K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,185K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HR2 by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,550K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,056K shares , representing a decrease of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HR2 by 31.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,366K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HR2 by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,184K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,809K shares , representing a decrease of 55.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HR2 by 40.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,241K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,072K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HR2 by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.