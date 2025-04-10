Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Bloom Energy (WBAG:BE)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Redburn Atlantic downgraded their outlook for Bloom Energy (WBAG:BE) from Neutral to Sell.

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 17.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.35%, an increase of 87.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 242,436K shares.

Ameriprise Financial holds 41,156K shares representing 17.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,364K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 1,073.78% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 25,825K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,072K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 111.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,007K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,067K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 105.21% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,405K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 112.60% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,260K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 78.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 724.92% over the last quarter.

