Redbubble (RBL) Price Target Increased by 13.67% to 0.81

The average one-year price target for Redbubble (RBL) has been revised to 0.81 / share. This is an increase of 13.67% from the prior estimate of 0.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.55 to a high of 1.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.41% from the latest reported closing price of 0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redbubble. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 34.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBL is 0.06%, an increase of 24.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.70% to 17,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 6,176K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,221K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBL by 16.17% over the last quarter.

HWAIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund Class I holds 4,783K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

COLUMBIA FUNDS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Small Cap Value Fund Class 1 holds 2,159K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBL by 30.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,256K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,245K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

