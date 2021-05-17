Markets
APO

Redbox To Become Public Company Via Merger With Seaport Global Acquisition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Redbox will become publicly traded company through business combination with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The transaction values the combined company at $693 million.

Upon closing, Redbox's common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RDBX.

As part of the deal, all existing shareholders will roll 100% of their equity in Redbox, including funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), which acquired Redbox through the acquisition of Outerwall in September 2016. Upon close of the combination, these existing shareholders will hold approximately 59% of the outstanding common stock.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Seaport Global Acquisition and Redbox and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular