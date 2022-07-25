Redbox Entertainment Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) shares are surging more than 77 percent on Monday morning, continuing an increase since July 22 after analysts gave 'Hold' rating. There were no corporate announcements on the date to influence the stock movement today.

Currently, shares are at $5.52, up 80.98 percent from the previous close of $3.05 on a volume of 41, 181,216, almost double the average volume of 21,409,095.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.