Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Revenue Estimates By 23%

Market forces rained on the parade of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After this downgrade, Redbox Entertainment's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$639m in 2022. This would be a huge 115% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$828m in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Redbox Entertainment, noting the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGM:RDBX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Redbox Entertainment's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 84% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 51% a year over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 12% annually. So it looks like Redbox Entertainment is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Redbox Entertainment next year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Redbox Entertainment after today.

Looking to learn more? At least one of Redbox Entertainment's four analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

