RedBird IMI strikes $1.45 bln deal for UK's All3Media

February 16, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Investment group RedBird IMI said on Friday it had agreed to buy UK film and TV production firm All3Media for 1.15 billion pounds ($1.45 billion).

The company behind hit shows such as "Fleabag" and "Midsomer Murders" is owned jointly by Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O and Liberty Global LBTYA.O.

RedBird IMI is led by former CNN executive Jeff Zucker and backed by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi and the owner of soccer club Manchester City.

The group agreed to buy the UK's Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine late last year in a deal currently under regulatory review.

Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, will become the chair of the All3Media board, while CEO Jane Turton and Chief Operating Officer Sara Geater will continue to lead the company.

The deal was first reported by the Financial Times.

($1 = 0.7951 pounds)

