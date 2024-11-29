Red White & Bloom Reports Strong Financial Growth

Red White & Bloom Brands (TSE:RWB) has released an update.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. reported a significant financial turnaround with its year-to-date EBITDA skyrocketing to $7.5 million, a twenty-fold increase from last year. The company plans to expand its operations with five new medical cannabis dispensaries in Florida and an increased distribution network in Canada. These developments underscore RWB’s commitment to optimizing its business and enhancing shareholder value.

