News & Insights

Stocks

Red White & Bloom Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 29, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red White & Bloom Brands (TSE:RWB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. reported a significant financial turnaround with its year-to-date EBITDA skyrocketing to $7.5 million, a twenty-fold increase from last year. The company plans to expand its operations with five new medical cannabis dispensaries in Florida and an increased distribution network in Canada. These developments underscore RWB’s commitment to optimizing its business and enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:RWB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.