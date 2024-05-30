News & Insights

Red White & Bloom Optimizes Post-Merger Operations

May 30, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Red White & Bloom Brands (TSE:RWB) has released an update.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. has reported its first quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting the successful integration of the Aleafia acquisition and introduction of new product formats. The company’s strategic moves, including a comprehensive product review and enhanced customer engagement, have led to noticeable customer growth and increased market share. While general and administrative expenses rose due to the transition, the management expects significant operational benefits to manifest in upcoming quarters.

