Red Wednesday for Wheat Market

Wheat futures finished the midweek session with losses of over 1% across the domestic markets. Chicago closed near the lows for the day with 10 to 1 ¼ cent losses. KC wheat was down by 7 ¾ to 8 ¾ cents at the bell. Front month MGE wheat futures settled the midweek session 6 ½ to 7 ½ cents lower, and sub $7 through July.

Old crop wheat sales during the week that ended 1/25 are estimated between 275k MT and 600k MT. New crop bookings are expected to be below 75k MT in the weekly update.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reported Argentina’s 23/24 wheat harvest finished with 15.1 MMT. That was 3 MMT below the initial forecasts at the start of the season, but was a 24% recovery from the 22/23 drought afflicted crop.

USDA’s Ag Attache raised the projected 23/24 wheat export to 17.7 MMT for Ukraine. That’s a 3% increase from 22/23 and stands 26% above the official WAOB figure - citing a large export program for the month of December and increased export capacity via both the Danube river and via Romanian ports.

The Philippines issued two international wheat tenders for 40-50k MT of feed wheat. Trade sources indicate a South Korean mill bought 86 thousand MT of US origin wheat consisting of several different classes.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.95 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.05 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.22, down 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.92 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.