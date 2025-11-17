Red Violet (RDVT) Price Target Increased by 22.32% to 69.87

The average one-year price target for Red Violet (NasdaqCM:RDVT) has been revised to $69.87 / share. This is an increase of 22.32% from the prior estimate of $57.12 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.89% from the latest reported closing price of $54.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Violet. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDVT is 0.14%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 11,247K shares. The put/call ratio of RDVT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 889K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 20.51% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 634K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 58.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 116.39% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 617K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 49.69% over the last quarter.

Ashford Capital Management holds 581K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 378K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing a decrease of 24.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 21.04% over the last quarter.

