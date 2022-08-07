Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) shareholders have earned a 21% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 75% during that period.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While Red Violet made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 3 years Red Violet saw its revenue grow at 24% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 21% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Red Violet on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RDVT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

While it's never nice to take a loss, Red Violet shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 5.5% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around -12%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 21% per year for three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Red Violet , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

