Red Violet, Inc. Reports 30% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024, Achieving Record $19.6 Million and $75.2 Million for the Year

Red Violet, Inc. reported significant revenue growth and profitability for Q4 and full year 2024, exceeding previous records.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 30% to a Record $19.6 Million, Producing $6.7 Million of Cash Flow from Operations









Full Year 2024 Revenue Increased 25% to $75.2 Million, Generating GAAP EPS of $0.50







BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“We are proud to announce record-breaking financial results for 2024, including record revenue in the fourth quarter, which marks a significant achievement as we defied the historic seasonality we typically experience during that quarter,” stated Derek Dubner, red violet’s CEO. “The market is recognizing what we have known all along—we have built the leading technology platform with superior solutions and unique capabilities that outperform even our larger competitors. Our ability to consistently deliver value to our customers fuels our exceptional growth and profitability, and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and penetrating our markets to further expand our leadership. With strong momentum, we are well-positioned for 2025 and beyond.”







Fourth Quarter Financial Results







For the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023:







Total revenue increased 30% to $19.6 million.



Gross profit increased 43% to $13.7 million. Gross margin increased to 70% from 64%.



Adjusted gross profit increased 37% to $16.1 million. Adjusted gross margin increased to 82% from 78%.



Net income was $0.9 million compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, which resulted in earnings of $0.06 per basic and diluted share. Net income margin was 4% compared to a net loss margin of 7%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 68% to $4.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 23% from 18%.



Adjusted net income increased 390% to $1.3 million, which resulted in adjusted earnings of $0.10 and $0.09 per basic and diluted share, respectively.



Cash from operating activities increased 59% to $6.7 million.



Cash and cash equivalents were $36.5 million as of December 31, 2024.









Full Year Financial Results







For the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023:







Total revenue increased 25% to $75.2 million.



Gross profit increased 33% to $51.8 million. Gross margin increased to 69% from 65%.



Adjusted gross profit increased 30% to $61.2 million. Adjusted gross margin increased to 81% from 78%.



Net income was $7.0 million compared to $13.5 million (inclusive of a one-time deferred income tax benefit of $10.3 million in 2023), which resulted in earnings of $0.51 and $0.50 per basic and diluted share, respectively. Net income margin decreased to 9% from 22%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 44% to $23.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 31% from 27%.



Adjusted net income increased 42% to $11.5 million, which resulted in adjusted earnings of $0.83 and $0.82 per basic and diluted share, respectively.



Cash from operating activities increased 59% to $24.0 million.













Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights









Added 183 customers to IDI™ during the fourth quarter, ending the year with 8,926 customers.



Added 18,451 users to FOREWARN



®



during the fourth quarter, ending the year with 303,418 users. Over 525 REALTOR



®



Associations are now contracted to use FOREWARN.



Continued growth in the onboarding of higher-tier customers, with 96 customers contributing over $100,000 of revenue in 2024 compared to 72 customers in 2023.



Demonstrating strong operational performance, financial resilience, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation focused on shareholder value, we repurchased 292,744 shares of common stock in 2024 at an average price of $19.81 per share. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, we announced a special cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable February 14, 2025, all while continuing ongoing investments in innovation, infrastructure, and market expansion.









Conference Call







In conjunction with this release, red violet will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly and full year results and provide a business update. Please



click here



to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. To access the live audio webcast, visit the Investors section of the red violet website at



www.redviolet.com



. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required. Following the completion of the conference call, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at



www.redviolet.com



.







About red violet







®









At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit



www.redviolet.com



.







Company Contact:







Camilo Ramirez





Red Violet, Inc.





561-757-4500







ir@redviolet.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Steven Hooser





Three Part Advisors





214-872-2710







ir@redviolet.com









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and free cash flow ("FCF"). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding interest income, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and others. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, and discrete tax items, and including the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether we will continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and penetrating our markets to further expand our leadership and whether we are well-positioned for 2025 and beyond. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on March 7, 2024, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings, including the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2024 expected to be filed today. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







































RED VIOLET, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts in thousands, except share data)













































December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023



















ASSETS:









































Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents





$





36,504













$





32,032













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $188 and $159 as of





December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









8,061

















7,135













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









1,627

















1,113













Total current assets









46,192

















40,280













Property and equipment, net









545

















592













Intangible assets, net









35,997

















34,403













Goodwill









5,227

















5,227













Right-of-use assets









1,901

















2,457













Deferred tax assets









7,496

















9,514













Other noncurrent assets









1,173

















517















Total assets







$





98,531













$





92,990

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









































Current liabilities:





































Accounts payable





$





2,127













$





1,631













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









2,881

















1,989













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









406

















569













Deferred revenue









712

















690













Dividend payable









4,181

















-













Total current liabilities









10,307

















4,879













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities









1,592

















1,999















Total liabilities











11,899

















6,878













Shareholders' equity:





































Preferred stock—$0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 0 shares





issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023









-

















-













Common stock—$0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 13,936,329 and





13,980,274 shares issued, and 13,936,329 and 13,970,846 shares outstanding, as of





December 31, 2024 and 2023









14

















14













Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 9,428 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023









-

















(188





)









Additional paid-in capital









87,488

















94,159













Accumulated deficit









(870





)













(7,873





)











Total shareholders' equity











86,632

















86,112















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$





98,531













$





92,990































































RED VIOLET, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Amounts in thousands, except share data)









































Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Revenue











$





75,189













$





60,204















Costs and expenses







(









1)







:











































Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)













13,997

















13,069













Sales and marketing expenses













17,835

















13,833













General and administrative expenses













25,875

















22,446













Depreciation and amortization













9,562

















8,352















Total costs and expenses















67,269

















57,700















Income from operations















7,920

















2,504













Interest income













1,400

















1,334















Income before income taxes















9,320

















3,838













Income tax expense (benefit)













2,317

















(9,691





)











Net income











$





7,003













$





13,529















Earnings per share:











































Basic









$





0.51













$





0.97













Diluted









$





0.50













$





0.96















Weighted average shares outstanding:











































Basic













13,864,797

















13,974,125













Diluted













14,125,825

















14,134,021





























































































(1) Share-based compensation expense in each category:









































Sales and marketing expenses









$





606













$





462













General and administrative expenses













5,342

















4,924













Total









$





5,948













$





5,386



































































RED VIOLET, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Amounts in thousands)

































Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





































Net income





$





7,003













$





13,529













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









9,562

















8,352













Share-based compensation expense









5,948

















5,386













Write-off of long-lived assets









85

















6













Provision for bad debts









342

















1,088













Noncash lease expenses









556

















576













Deferred income tax expense (benefit)









2,018

















(9,801





)









Changes in assets and liabilities:





































Accounts receivable









(1,268





)













(2,688





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(514





)













(342





)









Other noncurrent assets









(656





)













84













Accounts payable









496

















(598





)









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









936

















100













Deferred revenue









22

















20













Operating lease liabilities









(570





)













(641





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









23,960

















15,071













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





































Purchase of property and equipment









(169





)













(122





)









Capitalized costs included in intangible assets









(9,398





)













(9,024





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(9,567





)













(9,146





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





































Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units









(4,068





)













(1,992





)









Repurchases of common stock









(5,853





)













(3,711





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(9,921





)













(5,703





)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents







$





4,472













$





222













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









32,032

















31,810















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$





36,504













$





32,032













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE INFORMATION:





































Cash paid for interest





$





-













$





-













Cash paid for income taxes





$





607













$





82













Share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets





$





1,627













$





1,851













Retirement of treasury stock





$





10,065













$





5,559













Right-of -use assets obtained in exchange of operating lease liabilities





$





-













$





1,919













Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets





$





-













$





1,919













Dividend declared not yet paid





$





4,181













$





-



















































Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding interest income, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and others. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, and discrete tax items, and including the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.





The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

















(Dollars in thousands)









2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Net income (loss)







$





863













$





(1,070





)









$





7,003













$





13,529













Interest income









(368





)













(387





)













(1,400





)













(1,334





)









Income tax (benefit) expense









(124





)













562

















2,317

















(9,691





)









Depreciation and amortization









2,481

















2,211

















9,562

















8,352













Share-based compensation expense









1,496

















1,328

















5,948

















5,386













Litigation costs









117

















-

















124

















49













Write-off of long-lived assets and others









3

















19

















92

















77















Adjusted EBITDA







$





4,468













$





2,663













$





23,646













$





16,368













Revenue





$





19,565













$





15,061













$





75,189













$





60,204



















































































Net income (loss) margin











4





%













(7





%)













9





%













22





%











Adjusted EBITDA margin











23





%













18





%













31





%













27





%













































































The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income:















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

















(Dollars in thousands, except share data)









2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Net income (loss)







$





863













$





(1,070





)









$





7,003













$





13,529













Share-based compensation expense









1,496

















1,328

















5,948

















5,386













Amortization of share-based compensation





capitalized in intangible assets









299

















263

















1,152

















969













Discrete tax items



(





1)











-

















-

















-

















(10,272





)









Tax effect of adjustments



(





2)











(1,336





)













(251





)













(2,587





)













(1,526





)











Adjusted net income







$





1,322













$





270













$





11,516













$





8,086















Earnings per share:







































































Basic





$





0.06













$





(0.08





)









$





0.51













$





0.97













Diluted





$





0.06













$





(0.08





)









$





0.50













$





0.96















Adjusted earnings per share:







































































Basic





$





0.10













$





0.02













$





0.83













$





0.58













Diluted





$





0.09













$





0.02













$





0.82













$





0.57















Weighted average shares outstanding:







































































Basic









13,900,091

















13,985,426

















13,864,797

















13,974,125













Diluted



(





3)











14,366,545

















14,307,797

















14,125,825

















14,134,021

























(1)





During the three months ended September 30, 2023, a one-time income tax benefit of $10.3 million was recognized as a result of the release of the valuation allowance previously recorded on our deferred tax asset and cumulative research and development tax credit, which were excluded to calculate the adjusted net income.





















(2)





The tax effect of adjustments is calculated using the expected federal and state statutory tax rate. The expected federal and state income tax rate was approximately 26.00% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 25.75% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





















(3)





For the three months ended December 31, 2023, diluted weighted average shares outstanding for adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated by the inclusion of unvested RSUs, which were not included in US GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding due to the Company's net loss position for such period.





















The following is a reconciliation of gross profit, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted gross profit:















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

















(Dollars in thousands)









2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenue





$





19,565













$





15,061













$





75,189













$





60,204













Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)









(3,472





)













(3,337





)













(13,997





)













(13,069





)









Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets









(2,431





)













(2,154





)













(9,349





)













(8,119





)











Gross profit











13,662

















9,570

















51,843

















39,016













Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets









2,431

















2,154

















9,349

















8,119















Adjusted gross profit







$





16,093













$





11,724













$





61,192













$





47,135



















































































Gross margin











70





%













64





%













69





%













65





%











Adjusted gross margin











82





%













78





%













81





%













78





%













































































The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable US GAAP measure, to FCF:















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

















(Dollars in thousands)









2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities







$





6,691













$





4,204













$





23,960













$





15,071













Less:





































































Purchase of property and equipment









(17





)













(24





)













(169





)













(122





)









Capitalized costs included in intangible assets









(2,280





)













(2,103





)













(9,398





)













(9,024





)











Free cash flow







$





4,394













$





2,077













$





14,393













$





5,925

















































































In order to assist readers of our consolidated financial statements in understanding the operating results that management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes, we present non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF as supplemental measures of our operating performance. We believe they provide useful information to our investors as they eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our cash operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we use them as an integral part of our internal reporting to measure the performance and operating strength of our business.





We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF are relevant and provide useful information frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies similar to ours and are indicators of the operational strength of our business. We believe adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and the impact of other non-recurring items, providing useful comparisons versus prior periods or forecasts. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We believe adjusted net income provides additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, and discrete tax items, and including the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. Our adjusted gross profit is a measure used by management in evaluating the business’s current operating performance by excluding the impact of prior historical costs of assets that are expensed systematically and allocated over the estimated useful lives of the assets, which may not be indicative of the current operating activity. Our adjusted gross profit is calculated by using revenue, less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). We believe adjusted gross profit provides useful information to our investors by eliminating the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization, and specifically the amortization of software developed for internal use, providing a baseline of our core operating results that allow for analyzing trends in our underlying business consistently over multiple periods. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We believe FCF is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business. FCF is a measure used by management to understand and evaluate the business’s operating performance and trends over time. FCF is calculated by using net cash provided by operating activities, less purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.





Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, financial measures presented in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, FCF is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. The way we measure adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements.







SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS







The following metrics are intended as a supplement to the financial statements found in this release and other information furnished or filed with the SEC. These supplemental metrics are not necessarily derived from any underlying financial statement amounts. We believe these supplemental metrics help investors understand trends within our business and evaluate the performance of such trends quickly and effectively. In the event of discrepancies between amounts in these tables and the Company's historical disclosures or financial statements, readers should rely on the Company's filings with the SEC and financial statements in the Company's most recent earnings release.





We intend to periodically review and refine the definition, methodology and appropriateness of each of these supplemental metrics. As a result, metrics are subject to removal and/or changes, and such changes could be material.































(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)









Q1'23

















Q2'23

















Q3'23

















Q4'23

















Q1'24

















Q2'24

















Q3'24

















Q4'24

















Customer metrics







































































































































IDI - billable customers



(





1)











7,256

















7,497

















7,769

















7,875

















8,241

















8,477

















8,743

















8,926













FOREWARN - users



(





2)











131,348

















146,537

















168,356

















185,380

















236,639

















263,876

















284,967

















303,418















Revenue metrics







































































































































Contractual revenue %



(





3)











75





%













79





%













79





%













82





%













78





%













74





%













77





%













77





%









Gross revenue retention %



(





4)











94





%













94





%













94





%













92





%













93





%













94





%













94





%













96





%











Other metrics







































































































































Employees - sales and marketing





61













63













65













71













76













86













93













95













Employees - support





10













9













9













9













10













10













11













11













Employees - infrastructure





27













26













27













27













29













27













29













28













Employees - engineering





47













47













47













51













51













56













58













57













Employees - administration





25













25













25













25













25













25













26













25

























(1)





We define a billable customer of IDI as a single entity that generated revenue in the last three months of the period. Billable customers are typically corporate organizations. In most cases, corporate organizations will have multiple users and/or departments purchasing our solutions, however, we count the entire organization as a discrete customer.





















(2)





We define a user of FOREWARN as a unique person that has a subscription to use the FOREWARN service as of the last day of the period. A unique person can only have one user account.





















(3)





Contractual revenue % represents revenue generated from customers pursuant to pricing contracts containing a monthly fee and any additional overage divided by total revenue. Pricing contracts are generally annual contracts or longer, with auto renewal.





















(4)





Gross revenue retention is defined as the revenue retained from existing customers, net of reinstated revenue, and excluding expansion revenue. Revenue is measured once a customer has generated revenue for six consecutive months. Revenue is considered lost when all revenue from a customer ceases for three consecutive months; revenue generated by a customer after the three-month loss period is defined as reinstated revenue. Gross revenue retention percentage is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis. The numerator of which is revenue lost during the period due to attrition, net of reinstated revenue, and the denominator of which is total revenue based on an average of total revenue at the beginning of each month during the period, with the quotient subtracted from one. Our gross revenue retention calculation excludes revenue from idiVERIFIED, which is purely transactional and currently represents less than 3% of total revenue.



















