Red Violet, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Red Violet, Inc. will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by anearnings call

Quiver AI Summary

Red Violet, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, after U.S. market close, and will hold anearnings callthat same day at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results and provide a business update. Participants are required to register for the call to receive unique dial-in credentials, and the event will also be available via webcast on the company’s website. Red Violet specializes in analytics and information solutions, offering technology that enables real-time identification and risk mitigation, which is crucial for sectors like fraud detection and regulatory compliance. Additional details about theearnings calland the company's solutions can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Company will report its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

Earnings call scheduled for August 6, 2025, allows stakeholders to gain insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

Archived webcast of theearnings callwill be made available, enhancing accessibility for investors unable to attend the live event.

Red Violet's proprietary technologies and analytical capabilities position the company as a key player in identity intelligence solutions, addressing significant market needs such as fraud detection and compliance.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Red Violet report its second quarter financial results?

Red Violet will report its financial results on August 6, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close.

What time is theearnings callscheduled for?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on August 6, 2025.

How can I join the Red Violetearnings call

Participants must register to receive a unique dial-in number and can join via the webcast on the Red Violet website.

Where can I find the webcast for theearnings call

The webcast can be found in the Investors section of the Red Violet website at www.redviolet.com.

Will a recording of theearnings callbe available later?

Yes, an archived webcast of theearnings callwill be available on the Red Violet website after the call concludes.

$RDVT Insider Trading Activity

$RDVT insiders have traded $RDVT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEREK DUBNER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $462,096 .

. DANIEL MACLACHLAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $462,096 .

. JAMES PATRICK REILLY (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $462,096 .

. STEVEN D RUBIN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $389,300

JEFFREY ALAN DELL (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $231,018 .

. LISA M. STANTON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $36,120

$RDVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $RDVT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





The Company will host itsearnings callon Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update.





The participant registration and webcast information are listed below. Theearnings callwill be simultaneously webcast on the Investors section of the red violet website at



www.redviolet.com



. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.





Please note participants must register to receive their unique dial-in number credentials. A general dial-in number will not be provided.





PARTICIPANT REGISTRATION & WEBCAST INFORMATION





WHEN: WEDNESDAY, August 6, 2025 at 4:30pm ET





Participant Registration:



Click Here







Webcast URL:



Click Here







Following the completion of the conference call, an archived webcast of theearnings callwill be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at



www.redviolet.com



.







About red violet



®









At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit



www.redviolet.com



.







Company Contact:







Camilo Ramirez





Red Violet, Inc.





561-757-4500







ir@redviolet.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Steven Hooser





Three Part Advisors





214-872-2710







ir@redviolet.com





