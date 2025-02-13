Red Violet, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Reporting and Earnings Call Schedule

Red Violet, Inc. will report Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, with anearnings callafterward.

Red Violet, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, after U.S. markets close on February 27, 2025. The company will also host anearnings callon the same day at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results and provide a business update. Participants must register in advance to obtain a unique dial-in number, as a general dial-in will not be available. The call will be accessible via a live webcast on Red Violet's website, where an archived version will also be made available afterward. Red Violet specializes in analytics and information solutions, leveraging proprietary technologies to provide identity intelligence and enable organizations to manage risks, verify identities, and enhance customer acquisition.

Potential Positives

Red Violet will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, providing important insights into the company's performance.

Theearnings callon February 27, 2025, will include a business update, which could indicate future growth strategies or developments for the company.

The simultaneous webcast of theearnings callallows for broad investor participation and transparency in communications with stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

There is no information disclosed regarding financial performance expectations or guidance, which may indicate uncertainty or lack of confidence in future results.

FAQ

When will Red Violet report its financial results?

Red Violet will report its financial results on February 27, 2025, after U.S. market close.

What time is the Red Violetearnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on February 27, 2025.

How can I access the Red Violetearnings call

You can access theearnings callvia a webcast on the Investors section of the Red Violet website.

Do I need to register to join theearnings call

Yes, participants must register to receive their unique dial-in number credentials for theearnings call

What technology does Red Violet provide?

Red Violet offers identity intelligence solutions powered by proprietary technologies, helping organizations with risk mitigation and compliance.

$RDVT Insider Trading Activity

$RDVT insiders have traded $RDVT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER BENZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $935,429 .

. DEREK DUBNER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

DANIEL MACLACHLAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

JAMES PATRICK REILLY (President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

JEFFREY ALAN DELL (Chief Information Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

$RDVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $RDVT stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 27, 2025.





The Company will host itsearnings callon Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly and full year results and provide a business update.





The participant registration and webcast information are listed below. Theearnings callwill be simultaneously webcast on the Investors section of the red violet website at



www.redviolet.com



. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.





Please note participants must register to receive their unique dial-in number credentials. A general dial-in number will not be provided.





PARTICIPANT REGISTRATION & WEBCAST INFORMATION





WHEN: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2025 at 4:30pm ET





Participant Registration:



Click Here







Webcast URL:



Click Here







Following the completion of theearnings call an archived webcast of theearnings callwill be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at



www.redviolet.com



.







About red violet®







At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit



www.redviolet.com



.







Company Contact:







Camilo Ramirez





Red Violet, Inc.





561-757-4500







ir@redviolet.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Steven Hooser





Three Part Advisors





214-872-2710







ir@redviolet.com





