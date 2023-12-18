Red Start for Wheat Trade

Wheat futures are down by as much as 1.8% into the day session for Monday, with most contracts at their overnight lows. Wheat was volatile last week with a 30 ¾ cent range for Chicago futures and a net 35 ¼ cent range for KC. Friday ended with wheat in the black. SRW closed 2% higher on the day and down 2 ½ cents for the week. HRW was 1% to 1.2% higher on Friday for a net weekly pullback of 18 ¼ cents. The March SRW/HRW spread tightened to 13 ½ cents. Friday’s spring wheat trade closed with 11 ¼ to 13 ½ cent gains of as much as 1.9%. March HRS futures finished a net 1 ¼ cents higher for the week.

The weekly CoT report had managed funds with a net 69,529 contract net short as of 12/12. That was a major swing as 36k shorts (26%) evaporated during the week. In KC wheat, the funds had closed 6k shorts weakening their net short to 30,704 contracts. The funds were closing positions on both sides in MGE wheat, with 5.3k fewer contracts in play and a net 123 contract weaker net short during the week ending 12/12.

The BA exchange estimates that 55% of the Argentine wheat crop is harvested, compared to 48% a week earlier. Russia has reduced its wheat export tax to 4,018 rubles/MT from 4,064 previously.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.29 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents, currently down 7 1/2 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.39 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents, currently down 8 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.42 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 11 1/2 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.30 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents, currently down 9 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.