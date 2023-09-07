Red Start for Thursday Soy

Soybeans are down by 3 ¾ to 5 cents, though the in-delivery Sep contract is up by 11 ¼ cents. Meal and oil are also lower into the day session. Soybean futures had a roughly 14c range on Wednesday, ending with 3 ¾ to 11 ¼ cent gains. Soymeal futures closed $1.60 to $1.80 higher. Soybean Oil futures were the weak link, ending with 43 to 68 point losses across the front months.

There have still been zero delivery notices against September soybean futures. The oldest long is dated 8/17/23. Weekly FAS export sales data will be delayed until Friday due to the Labor Day holiday.

The monthly export data from Census showed 46.88 mbu of soybeans were exported in July. That was a 3-month high, but still 45% below July ’22. Accumulated soybean shipments were marked at 1.929 bbu, requiring 51 mbu exports for August to hit the WASDE full year forecast. The marketing year is done, but the data is incomplete.

Census showed 1.08 MMT for July soymeal exports. That was a new record for the month, and was 74% of the all time high for any month (1.46 MMT in Jan ’13). Total meal exports were 11.245 MMT with 2 months of reporting left. Soy oil shipments were shown at 16,882 MT for the month, taking the season total to 146.9k MT.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.60 1/4, up 11 1/4 cents, currently up 11 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.15 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.76 1/4, up 11 1/4 cents, currently down 5 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.89 1/4, up 10 1/4 cents, currently down 5 cents

