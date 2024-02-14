News & Insights

Red Start for Midweek Corn Trade

February 14, 2024 — 09:51 am EST

Corn prices are starting off Wednesday 2 ½ to 3 ½ cents lower. Corn futures ended the Tuesday session with contracts steady to 1 ¾ cents higher across most contracts. So far during February, December corn has averaged a close of $4.74. The full month average is used to define this years base Crop Insurance price. 

Ahead of USDA’s annual Ag Outlook Forum, the trade is looking for the OCE to project 2024 US corn acreage at 91.6 million acres. The data is scheduled for release at 7:00 AM EST this Thursday. 

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry released data from a producer survey showing an expected 9% drop in corn acreage this year. Several international tenders were issued early this week with Egypt’s GASC buying 120,000 MT of Ukrainian corn on Tuesday and a couple South Korean feed importers purchasing a combined 136,000 MT, with expected origins of South America or South Africa. 

Michael Cordonnier cut his projection for Brazilian corn production another 3 MMT, and trimmed Argentina from 56 MMT to 54 MMT. 

 

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $4.30 3/4, up 1/4 cent, currently down 3 1/2 cents 

Nearby Cash   was $4.12 1/2, up 3/8 cent, 

May 24 Corn  closed at $4.43 1/4, up 3/4 cent, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Jul 24 Corn  closed at $4.52 1/2, up 1/4 cent, currently down 3 cents

