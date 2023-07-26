News & Insights

Red Start for Corn Market

July 26, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

The Wednesday corn market is trading 8c lower into the day session. Thus far, the near 20c gains this week have been predominantly short covering with ~5k fewer contracts in play, though Monday was more of a wash with a net +1k. Tuesday’s session saw 27k new puts opened in the corn market, as well as 6.5k new calls. The corn market’s put/call ratio is now 1.075:1 – from 1.054:1 yesterday. The December corn contract saw a near 20c range on Tuesday, from -14 1/2to +3 3/4 cents, but prices were down by 3 at the close. The other front month futures ended the day 2 3/4 to 3 cents weaker as well. 

Ukraine’s UkrAgroConsult estimates the max monthly shipment capabilities at 5 MMT for Ukrainian grain under the current circumstances. 

Brazil’s AgRural reported corn harvest at 47% for the C-S region’s 2nd crop. That is up from 36% last week and compares to 62% last year when the crop was planted earlier.  Traders indicate that US export offers for October have dipped below Brazilian quotes, finally offering an opportunity for more aggressive US sales. 

EIA is expected to announce April production totals for renewable diesel and biodiesel later today.

Sep 23 Corn  closed at $5.57 1/2, down 3 cents, currently down 8 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash   was $6.01 5/8, down 2 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $5.65 1/4, down 3 cents, currently down 8 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $5.75 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

