Red Star Macalline’s Strategic Retail Adjustments in 2024

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. reported operational changes for the first three quarters of 2024, highlighting the opening of new shopping malls in Chengdu and Zhaotong while closing several others in various provinces. The company continues to expand its franchised home improvement projects, maintaining a strong presence in the retail market. Investors may find the company’s strategic adjustments indicative of its evolving market strategy.

