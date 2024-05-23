News & Insights

Red Star Macalline’s AGM: Resolutions Passed Successfully

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H (HK:1528) has released an update.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd successfully conducted its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were passed by shareholders through a poll. Significant shareholder attendance was noted, with approximately 59.73% of total shares represented at the meeting. Shareholders approved key agendas, including the work reports of the Board and Supervisory Committee for the year 2023 with an overwhelming majority.

