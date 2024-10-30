News & Insights

Stocks

Red Star Macalline Reports Major Asset Impairment Provision

October 30, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H (HK:1528) has released an update.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. has announced a significant provision for asset impairment amounting to RMB764 million from January to September 2024, with reversals and write-offs totaling RMB797 million. This adjustment has impacted the company’s total profit, reducing it by approximately RMB760 million. The provision reflects the company’s adherence to accounting standards and a thorough assessment of its financial assets and other receivables.

For further insights into HK:1528 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.