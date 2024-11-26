News & Insights

Red Star Macalline Partners with C&D for New Project

November 26, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H (HK:1528) has released an update.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. has entered into an Entrusted Operation and Management Agreement with C&D Commercial Management for the MKL Life Aesthetics Center, a commercial shopping center project. This partnership involves C&D providing services like grand-opening preparation and tenant sourcing, and the agreement will span nearly eleven years. This transaction, due to its nature and the relationship between the parties, will be subject to specific reporting and review requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

TipRanks
