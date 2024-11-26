Red Star Macalline Partners with C&D for New Project

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H (HK:1528) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. has entered into an Entrusted Operation and Management Agreement with C&D Commercial Management for the MKL Life Aesthetics Center, a commercial shopping center project. This partnership involves C&D providing services like grand-opening preparation and tenant sourcing, and the agreement will span nearly eleven years. This transaction, due to its nature and the relationship between the parties, will be subject to specific reporting and review requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

For further insights into HK:1528 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.