Red Star Macalline Announces Financial Support for Mall Partners

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. plans to provide financial assistance up to RMB100 million in 2025 to support partners of its managed shopping malls. The financial aid aims to bolster the operations of these malls without affecting the company’s regular business activities. The company has set stringent qualification criteria for potential recipients and implemented robust internal controls to manage risks effectively.

