Red Spruce Capital Nets $3.7 Million by Dumping One-Third of BSCR Shares

Key Points

Sold 185,157 shares of BSCR; estimated trade size $3.65 million (based on average fourth-quarter 2025 price).

Quarter-end position value declined by $3.37 million, reflecting both the sale and stock price effects.

Transaction represented 1.46% of reportable AUM.

Post-sale stake: 317,620 shares, valued at $6.54 million.

Position now represents 2.61% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Jan. 5, 2026, Red Spruce Capital, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 185,157 shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), with the estimated transaction value at $3.65 million based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 5, 2026, Red Spruce Capital, LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 185,157 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.65 million, based on average fourth-quarter 2025 prices. The position's quarter-end value decreased by $3.37 million, reflecting both the trade and price changes.

What else to know

Red Spruce Capital, LLC remains a holder of BSCR after the sale, with the stake now representing 2.61% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GOOGL: $19,062,326 (7.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: BSCP: $11,749,405 (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: BSCQ: $10,318,197 (4.1% of AUM) NYSE: ABBV: $10,118,451 (4% of AUM) NASDAQ: AVGO: $9,566,896 (3.8% of AUM)

As of January 5, 2026, BSCR shares were priced at $19.75, returning 5.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 11.8 percentage points

by 11.8 percentage points BSCR carried a 4.26% annualized dividend yield as of January 6, 2026, and stood 0.28% below its 52-week high

ETF overview

Metric Value Market cap $4.30 billion Dividend yield 4.26% Price (as of January 5, 2026) $19.75 1-year total return 5.8%

ETF snapshot

Focuses on U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, aiming to provide predictable income and defined maturity exposure

Holds a diversified selection of corporate bonds, with at least 80% of assets allocated to securities in the underlying index

Operates as a passively managed, self-indexed fund structure with a transparent expense ratio

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF offers investors a targeted approach to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, combining income generation with defined maturity. The fund's scale, with a $4.30 billion market cap, supports liquidity and efficient tracking of its index. Its structure appeals to those seeking predictable cash flows and a disciplined approach to fixed income laddering within a transparent ETF vehicle.

What this transaction means for investors

Corporate bond ETFs are investment funds that essentially hold debt issued by various companies. They can provide regular income for investors through interest payments as well as capital appreciation, making them attractive investments for those seeking regular, reliable payments with little risk. The BulletShares series of corporate bond ETFs from Invesco have varying maturity dates, or the deadline when the corporate loans are due -- in BSCR's case, the ETF holds corporate bonds that mature in 2027.

Some investors create something called a bond ladder, holding bonds that mature at regular intervals, ensuring even more regular payouts which can then be put into another bond fund with a later maturity date. That may have been part of Red Spruce's strategy, as it also holds Invesco corporate bond ETFs with bonds that mature in 2025, 2026, 2028, 2029, and 2030. According to the latest SEC filing, Red Spruce reduced the number of shares of most of these Invesco corporate bond ETFs as of Jan. 5. Perhaps the firm is locking in gains before an anticipated interest rate cut in 2026, which could diminish the returns of these investments. Or perhaps Red Spruce sees other, more lucrative, opportunities elsewhere in the market.

Corporate bond ETFs can be a strong investment choice for those looking for stability and regular payouts, especially in a turbulent or difficult-to-predict economic environment. They can be a solid choice for diversification and to anchor a portfolio, but they probably won't net you the largest returns on your investment.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Passively managed: An investment strategy aiming to replicate an index's performance rather than actively selecting securities.

Self-indexed fund: A fund that tracks an index created and maintained by the fund provider itself.

Investment grade: A bond credit rating indicating relatively low risk of default, typically BBB/Baa or higher.

Defined maturity: An investment or fund with a specific maturity date when principal is returned to investors.

Fixed income laddering: A strategy of holding bonds with staggered maturities to manage interest rate risk and cash flow.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating expenses.

Underlying index: The benchmark index a fund aims to track or replicate in its portfolio.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.