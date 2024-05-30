Red Sky Energy Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Red Sky Energy Limited (AU:ROG) has released an update.

Red Sky Energy Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with significant majority votes in favor. Shareholders voted on initiatives like adopting the remuneration report, re-electing Mr. Robert Annells as a director, and approving both a 10% placement facility and a long-term incentive plan. The outcomes reflect strong shareholder confidence in the company’s proposed direction and leadership.

