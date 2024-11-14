Red Sky Energy Advances Growth with Yarrow 1 Re-entry

Red Sky Energy Limited (AU:ROG) has released an update.

Red Sky Energy has announced the mobilization of a workover rig to the Yarrow 1 well site, marking a significant step in their growth strategy. This initiative, in partnership with Santos Limited, is expected to enhance gas production and cash flow by optimizing the well for fracture stimulation. The re-entry of Yarrow 1 is anticipated to boost Red Sky’s revenue streams in 2025, complementing the successful production from Yarrow 3.

