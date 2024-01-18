News & Insights

Red Sea crisis cutting farm exports from Ukraine, minister says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

KYIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The situation in the Red Sea has led to a slowdown in Ukrainian agricultural exports in January, Ukrainian agriculture minister Mykola Solsky said on Thursday.

"A big volume was (exported) in December... but the rate (in January) will drop," Solsky told national television.

"There are problems in the Red Sea and part of our exports went and are going through the Red Sea to China, Asia and African countries and therefore the movement of ships has slowed down a lot," he said.

