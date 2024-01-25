News & Insights

Red sea attacks push BHP to divert shipping - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 25, 2024 — 03:58 am EST

Written by Chandni Shah and Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian mining giant BHP Group BHP.AX is diverting almost all of its shipments from Asia to Europe away from the Red Sea, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

BHP was not immediately available for comment.

Strikes on shipping in the Red Sea by the Iran-aligned Houthis who control much of Yemen have stymied trade between Europe and Asia. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.

In response, some shipping companies have instructed vessels to instead sail around southern Africa, a slower and, therefore, more expensive route.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

