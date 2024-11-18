Red Rock Resources Advances Gold Ventures in Australia and Africa

Red Rock Resources (GB:RRR) has released an update.
Red Rock Resources is progressing with its gold projects in Australia and Burkina Faso. The company is finalizing a payment for its Australian project and has successfully deployed initial equipment for its Burkina Faso exploration. Investors can anticipate further developments in these ventures soon.
