Red Rock Resources Advances Gold Ventures in Australia and Africa

Red Rock Resources (GB:RRR) has released an update.

Red Rock Resources is progressing with its gold projects in Australia and Burkina Faso. The company is finalizing a payment for its Australian project and has successfully deployed initial equipment for its Burkina Faso exploration. Investors can anticipate further developments in these ventures soon.

