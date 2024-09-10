Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.31, changing hands as low as $53.27 per share. Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRR's low point in its 52 week range is $37.82 per share, with $63.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.15.

