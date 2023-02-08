Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The earnings beat estimates for the eleventh straight quarter.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.00, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had adjusted EPS of 55 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $425.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422 million and improved 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by streamlining of operations and optimization of marketing initiatives.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $194.1 million, up 2.5% year over year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Quote

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Operations: During fourth-quarter 2022, revenues in the segment totaled $419.6 million compared with $420.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside can primarily be attributed to the increased time spent on devices and strong spending per visit across its portfolio. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $206.9 million, down 0.9% year over year.

Native American Management: The segment’s revenues came in at $2.2 million.

Other Financial Details

As of Dec 31, 2022, RRR had cash and cash equivalents of $117.3 million compared with $336.6 million reported in the previous quarter. Outstanding debt at the end of the fourth quarter amounted to $3 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Red Rock Resorts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW, Manchester United plc MANU and Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS, all currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

OneSpaWorld has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 84.2%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 7.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 24.2% and 91%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Manchester has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.4%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 58.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANU’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 11.4% and 27.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Las Vegas Sands has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.9%. The stock has increased 27.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVS’ 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 99.2% and 217.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s estimated levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.