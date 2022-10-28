Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the 10th straight quarter. However, the top and bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 84 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted EPS of 93 cents.



Quarterly revenues of $414.4 million beat the consensus mark of $408 million. However, the top line declined 0.8% on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $181.9 million, down 1.4% year over year.

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Operations: In third-quarter 2022, revenues in the segment totaled $411.6 million compared with $412.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The segments' adjusted EBITDA was $199.9 million, down 0.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Native American Management: During the quarter under discussion, the company did not report any revenues in the Native American Management segment. The segments' adjusted EBITDA came in at $(0.1) million against $0.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Other Financial Details

As of Sep 30, 2022, Red Rock Resorts had cash and cash equivalent of $101.1 million compared with $256.3 million reported in the previous quarter.



Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter amounted to $2.91 billion compared with $2.88 billion reported in the previous quarter.

