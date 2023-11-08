Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the 14th straight quarter. Yet, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 60 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it recorded adjusted EPS of 83 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $411.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $410 million but inched down 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA was $175.2 million, down 3.7% year over year. Our model estimated the metric to fall 3% year over year to $176.4 million.

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Operations: During third-quarter 2023, segmental revenues totaled $408 million, down 0.9% from $411.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Our projection was $405.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $191.4 million, down 4.3% year over year.

Native American Management: During the quarter under discussion, the company reported no segmental revenues.

Other Financial Details

As of Sep 30, 2023, Red Rock Resorts had cash and cash equivalents of $122.8 million compared with $117.3 million at 2022 end.

Outstanding debt at third-quarter end was $3.3 billion compared with $3.2 billion in the preceding quarter.

