Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR reported second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The company reported a robust second quarter, with Las Vegas operations achieving record-high net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Also, it reported solid performance concerning Durango Casino Resort, enhancing operational performance and driving increased play. The company emphasizes its core strategy of reinvesting in existing properties to provide fresh amenities and top-tier customer service and drive growth.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 59 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it recorded an adjusted EPS of 65 cents.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Quote

Quarterly revenues of $486.4 million surpassed the consensus mark of $474 million by 2.6%. The top line rose 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by strong visitation and carded slot play in regional and national segments. Also, strong spending per visit added to the positives.

Las Vegas Operations

During second-quarter 2024, revenues from Las Vegas operations totaled $483.2 million, up 17.1% from $412.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our projection was $468.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $223.1 million, up 15.6% year over year.

Operating Highlights

During the second quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses came in at $111.3 million compared with $93.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric at $102.8 million.



Net income during the quarter came in at $69.8 million compared with $74.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric at $72.1 million.



Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter came in at $201.7 million compared with $175.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric at $178.2 million.

Other Financial Details

As of Jun 30, 2024, RRR had cash and cash equivalents of $136.4 million compared with $129.7 million as of Mar 31, 2024. Outstanding debt at the second-quarter end was $3.5 billion, flat sequentially.

Zacks Rank

Red Rock Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

